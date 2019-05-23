Award for Allanton Inn

Katrina Reynolds of the Allanton Inn has been recognised at this year’s Business Women Scotland’s Women in Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

In a glittering ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh, Katrina was presented with the Hotelier of the Year award for the innovation and creativity she has used to grow the business, creating an enjoyable place to work.

The third annual awards celebrated the achievements of women working in the hospitality and tourism industry in Scotland, and Iris Marhencke of Gleneagles Hotel and Rosie Street of Glasgow Science Centre won the highest accolades on the night.

“The theme of the evening was The Greatest Showwoman,” said Katrina.

“Most days I feel like a clown jumping through hoops trying to keep all our guests and staff happy while dashing around juggling ‍work and family life but many days I do feel like the Greatest Show-woman.

“Receiving this award fills me with such pride and huge sense of achievement as my passion and whole life has always been in hospitality and tourism. Hospitality has many similarities to the circus, it is certainly not a job, it’s a way of life but a life I love.”

The judges were overwhelmed by the excellence of the work done by women every day in our tourism industry across Scotland,” said Lynne Kennedy, founding director of Business Women Scotland.

“Our aim is to put the spotlight on women who have made an impact in their industry and help to create more business role models to inspire the next generation of leading women.”