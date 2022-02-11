Applicant nails approval for Eyemouth Market Place salon

Another Kelly's Nails outlet.

Approval has been granted for the change of use of a vacant ground floor premises, mostly recently housing the arts and crafts shop Nan’s Collectables at 13a Market Place, into a nail salon to be known as Kelly’s Nails.

But applicant Kelly Dang, of Tweedmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, has agreed to repaint the “somewhat brash” pink and purple frontage after it was deemed inappropriate for a building within Eyemouth’s Conservation Area.

The bid was agreed against stated planning policy of retaining retail units as it was determined the business would bring “vibrancy and vitality” to the town centre, which currently has a significant number of vacant units.

A report from Paul Duncan, Scottish Borders Council assistant planning officer, says: “13a Market Place is located in a row of shops with flats above on the west side of Eyemouth’s Market Place, within the town centre.

“The application is for the change of use of the premises from retail to form a nail salon.

“At the outset of this application, retrospective permission was sought for the painting of the shopfront in pink/purple from the previous colour.

“The applicant has since agreed to repaint the shopfront in cream.

“It is considered that the proposed use would be footfall generating, with potential to draw people into the town centre.

"The development would therefore contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of the town centre, where there is known to be a significant number of vacant units, including this unit.