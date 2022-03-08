Artists together again as the Borders Art Fair returns

Many like Coldstream glassmaker Julia Linstead are from the Borders, with others based elsewhere in Scotland and northern England.

Cancelled last year due to Covid, the Borders Art Fair is set to return from Friday, March 25 so Sunday, March 27, at the Borders Event Centre in Kelso.

Julia, whose glassware is hand formed and features sandblasted designs of birds, plants and animals, said: “Due to Covid this will be my first public exhibition since the Borders Art Fair of spring 2020 – and I am looking forward to it with such excitement.

“So many artists have now been squirreled away for such a long time that it will be liberating to get back out of their workshops and to mix with the public and other artists once again.”

Exhibitors include painters, sculptors, original print-makers, digital artists, illustrators and others – presenting work at prices to suit all tastes and pockets.

Einburgh-based Christine Clark’s paintings aim to reflect the beauty of the human spirit as it turns to nature for renewal.

She said: “I’m hugely looking forward to the event, it’s always thrilling to explore other artists’ work in a dynamic creative environment.”

Others taking part include painter Julie Dumbarton, stone cutter Michelle de Bruin and sculptor Richard Goldsworthy, The Moy Mackay Gallery, painter Audrey Slorance, and The Whitehouse Gallery.

There will also be online workshops, demonstrations and talks allowing visitors to learn more about the artists and their techniques.

Director Frances Fergusson, said: “It’s a great feeling to be bringing Borders Art Fair back after the pandemic, and all the more so because we have got such a superb range of exhibitors – many from the region and others coming to Kelso from far and wide to take part.