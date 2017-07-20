Youth Theatre’s new play delves deeply into history

Come along and see Borders Youth Theatre’s powerful new piece of work, Delving Deep.

For the last 11 days, 30 young people from across the Borders have been working hard to produce an emotive and dramatic new performance involving physical theatre, music and elements of film, both contemporary and archive.

The work is directed by John Haswell, Borders Youth Theatre’s founder, who has a reputation as being one of the best youth theatre directors in the UK with Oli Bisset as assistant director.

Delving Deep is inspired by young peoples’ response to Scottish Border’s poetry written in World War 1.

It explores feelings of grief, loss and the futility of war and promises to be a moving new work which will appeal to those who love theatre, poetry and history. The play reflects on emotions which are as relevant now as they were 100 years ago with the war to end all wars.

Director John Haswell said: “A century on, why is the poetry of the First World War still relevant? Of course it is an act of remembrance, but it is more than that. Human emotions are universal and timeless, no different now than then. Furthermore, the tragedy is that this was not ‘The war to end all wars’. The emotions expressed then are still being felt and expressed today. Delving Deep is a response of young people in the 21st century to events of a century ago. Tragically war continues.”

The performances, which are suitable for 11 years and older, are at Melrose Corn Exchange on Thursday, July 20, at 7pm, at Walkerburn Village Hall on Friday, July 21, at 7pm and at Jedburgh Town Hall on Saturday, July 22, at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets £7 (£5 concs) available by emailing bytprojectscoord@gmail.com or on the door.

Doors open one hour before the performances to allow audience members to view the exhibition of poetry, archive images and listen to Eric Falconer’s music inspired by World War 1 ‘Farewell to the Battlefield’.