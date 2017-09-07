Yetholm playwright’s one man show hits the Big Apple

Yetholm playwright and Dewar Arts Award winner, JD Stewart makes his New York stage debut this week in the world premiere of his one man show, Gay Boy.

JD (David) who attended Yetholm Primary and Kelso High School, graduated from Stirling University in 2008 and then went on to achieve a Masters in Dramatic Writing from New York University.

In 2012, he moved to South Korea, to become an English teacher and while there he reignited his love of theatre and performed in numerous productions.

The semi-autobiographical Gay Boy uses comedy, drama and sex to explore how one man navigates his way through life as an English teacher in Daegu, South Korea.

Gay Boy’s best friend Stella has been cheating on her girlfriend, behaviour which Gay Boy abhors, but this doesn’t prevent him from sleeping with as many men as possible.

To add to his list of first world problems, his mum won’t stop calling and all the porn websites in Korea are blocked.

At least there’s a new guy at work who wears skinny jeans to provide distraction, or not.

On the surface, Gay Boy may seem like the stereotypical gay boy: highly sexed, sassy, and revelling in both. But when his vulnerability surfaces after what would normally be a one-night stand, truths about his past are finally revealed.

Stewart mixes fact and fiction with his candid story-telling style, frankness, and humour, offering an alternative take on how gay boys are viewed – basically, it’s not always as simple as what we are led to believe. He sheds light on a society the West knows little about, and illuminates an aspect of gay culture we only think we understand.

Gay Boy is being performanced as part of Theatre for the New City’s 2017 Dream Up Festival which presents new work by local artists and artists from overseas.