Window into the secret world of Josephine Bean

Children will love the new production by Shona Reppe - The Curious Scrapbook of Josephine Bean.

Bring them along to The Heart of Hawick on Sunday, April 16, and let them discover a world in which wonderful things come in small packages.

Shona Reppe is professional scrapologist, Dr Patricia Baker. Bit by bit, through careful examination of an old scrapbook’s quirky contents (seaweed, food stains, train ticket stubs, photos and a list of ‘dangerous things’ including porridge) she takes the audience into a secret and magical world to discover the surprising answer to the question - who was Josephine Bean?

Grown-ups too will love this pleasingly dysfunctional character whose work involves analysing the hidden clues held in a freshly discovered scrapbook. A curious thing indeed.

Show starts at 3pm. Suitable for children seven-years and upwards. Tickets £8 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.