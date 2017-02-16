Owdyado Theatre attempt to answer this question in their latest production, A View from the Edge.

Performed at Caddonfoot Hall on March 8 and Kirkhope Village Hall on March 10, the play is the latest production by the Penryn-based company, Owdyado Theatre.

A View from the Edge is a slick and surprising show where the search for the truth provokes a mind-bending journey through the world of dreams, imagination and ‘real life’.

Private eye and troubled sleeper Charlie Daniels is hired by the seductive Elise Hillerman to investigate the disappearance of her husband – a prominent gallery owner. Meanwhile, writers Charlotte and Dan struggle to write the script of their new noir-inspired theatre show about an art forgery ring. As scenes spin, fragment and entangle with each other one question arises - whose reality is real?

The title reflects the theme of the play, it is appropriately noir, a little dangerous but also suggests that the show has something to do with perspective!

With its sharp wit, quick pace and a heavy dose of noir style, from the classic to the neo, (eagle-eyed audience members might spot that A View from the Edge takes influence from cult filmmakers Charlie Kaufman and David Lynch). this is a highly original and compelling show.

Performances start at 7.30pm, tickets priced at £8. More information fromwww.owdyado.co.uk.