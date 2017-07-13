Two of Bard’s best plays at Abbotsford

On July 15, the gardens of the home of Sir Walter Scott will be taken over by The Three Inch Fools, a talented troupe of young actors who bring Shakespeare’s works to life using their quick wits and instruments.

This summer, they will present Shakespeare’s beloved and tragic tale of two young star-crossed lovers, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on July 15 and on July 30, his amusing comedy ‘Twelfth Night’ promises to capture audiences of all ages. With audiences enthralled by last year’s performance of ‘Macbeth’, this year promises to be even more of a good time.

Giles Ingram, chief executive of Abbotsford, said: “Both evenings promise to be hugely enjoyable. We look forward to welcoming back the talented group of actors as well as inviting the public to enjoy Abbotsford’s house and gardens as the perfect backdrop to Shakespeare’s works.

“This year, we are thrilled to hold two performances. The sun will shine of course, but just in case it doesn’t, Ochiltree’s café is standing by as an indoor theatre.”

Ticket holders are welcome to bring their own picnics on the night and explore the gardens before the performance. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available as well.

Performances start at 7pm. Tickets £14 from www.scottsabbotsford.co.uk.