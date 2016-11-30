This magic carpet will whisk you away

Can Aladdin defeat the evil Abanazer and claim the hand of the beautiful Princess?

Find out at Hawick Town Hall on December 6-10, when Hawick Panto Group will have you splitting your sides with laughter with their production of Aladdin.

Ever since August, Hawick Panto Group have been working hard and are now putting the finishing touches to this year’s production - their 37th Panto – and they still think it is great fun (Oh yes they do!).

Once again their production team of Margaret Moyes, director, Emma Coltman, choreographer, and Mr Piano Man, Drew Gibb, have all put their personal touches to this setting of Aladdin, which is sure to entertain you with singing, dancing, great dialogue and magic!

Shows start at 7pm with a 2pm matinee on Saturday, December 10. This year they have lowered their ticket prices in order to make it as affordable for as many folk - young and old - as possible: £5/£4 (family ticket £15).

Profits are donated to local organisations, so come along, enjoy yourself and know that you’re helping others.

After all, how else could you be transported from a winter’s evening in Hawick to sunny old Peking, other than by the magic of Pantomime?