Superb open air theatre

Thirlestane Castle have two wonderful shows by Chapterhouse Theatre this summer.

They start with an open air production of Pride and Prejudice on Sunday, June 18. This unforgettable love story is brought to life by award-winning writer Laura Tuner. Jane Austen’s beloved heroine, Elizabeth Bennet, meets the rude and abrupt Mr Darcy, whom she loathes at first sight. But is there more to him than meets the eye?

It promises to be the most splendid evening of the summer. After all, it is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.

Then, on July 12, join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad for an adventure in this adapation of Kenneth Graham’s Wind in the Willows.

What starts as a search for the best picnic spot rapidly turns into the most hilarious of escapades. With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them?

Alive with music and song, this magical family show is presented in beautiful traditional costume and features a woodland parade for everyone to join in with!

Both performances start at 6pm. Tickets £14 from www.borderevents.com.