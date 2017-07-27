Shakespeare – but not as you’d remember it

A unique, outdoor roving performance of Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part One will be performed in the grounds of Alnwick Castle this August.

Theatre Space North East will stage the play in various locations all over the grounds of the castle so that the audience can engage and interact with a host of colourful characters from years gone by. It’s Shakespeare but presented in a unique and engaging way for all ages.

In the play, King Henry IV has taken the throne of England from King Richard – now dead - but his reign is not going well. His conscience is troubling him, there are signs of rebellion on the horizon from people who helped him to the throne and problems with his son Prince Hal who refuses to live up to his role and would rather be in the tavern.

The play explores honour, loyalty and the cost of power and explores the rivalry between the King and his son.

Also in the play is Harry Hotspur, the popular, colourful ancestor of the current Duke of Northumberland who was born in 1364. He was seen as the archetypal warrior, fighting in wars from the age of 14 and he played a pivotal role in the careers and lives of various English monarchs. Supposedly loyal to King Henry, Harry disobeys a royal command and is summoned to court to explain his actions.

The exploits of Harry Hotspur (officially Sir Henry Percy) were immortalised in Shakespeare’s history plays – most notably in Henry IV Part 1.

The fact that this adaptation of Henry IV Part One is set in the grounds of Harry Hotspur’s ancestral home, brings additional significance and atmosphere to the event.

The play will be performed on August 1 and 2 August at 7pm, an evening performance that promises to be a truly unique and engaging event, set against the magnificent, medieval backdrop of Alnwick Castle.

Tickets £14 are available from www.alnwickcastle.com.

As an extra bonus, for all visitors to Alnwick Castle during the day on these dates, Theatre Space North East will also be performing scenes from Robin Hood with the Knight’s Quest area – free with admission.