Play ends week of fun and hard work

Come along to Selkirk High School this weekend and see what a group of talented youngsters have been up to in their Easter holidays.

Border Youth Theatre’s production of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 days (adapted by Richard Cowling, with kind permission of Lazy Bee scripts) is the result of a week-long project by young people aged between 8 and 12 years.

Amanda Glasgow, the show’s director, said: “The cast have worked hard in order to invite the audience on a magical journey around the world.”

“The story challenges perceptions of dreams that can be realised and demonstrates determination, ambition, friendship and achievement.

“Jules Verne was a writer who was ahead of his time, but also a product of the times and we have discussed how appreciation of indigenous cultures have changed.”

“We have used shadow play, puppetry and physical theatre in our adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel; and we hope that the audience will enjoy it as much as we have!”

Catch their performances on Friday, April 7, at 7pm and Saturday, April 8, at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets £7/£5, BYT Members £3 on the door.

For more information visit www.bordersyouththeatre.co.uk.