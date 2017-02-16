Pete Heat brings his modern magic to Ayton

Audiences at the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe will be bewitched by the modern, edgy and powerful magic performed by Pete Heat.

No top hats, no magic wands, no white rabbits, just mind-blowing, close-up slight-of-hand that will produce genuine screams, gasps, and laughter in abundance.

One of the busiest and most successful magicians in the UK, the London-based Pete has performed for everyone from David Beckham to Rita Ora, from Mumford and Sons to the Libertines, from Bastille to Blink 182.

When not performing live magic, Pete often works on television shows, both in front of and behind the camera. He has appeared on Around The World In 80 Tricks, Secrets of The Brain, Magic Party (BBC2) and Now You See It (BBC1).

Prepare to be dazzled by this urban wizard at Hemelvaart Bier Cafe on February 25 at 9pm. Tickets are £15 including a free buffet. More information from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.