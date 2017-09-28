Outstanding performances by Duns Players of Scots plays

Duns Players continued their policy of presenting work of contemporary Scottish playwrights last week with their ‘Dead Scottish’ performances at the Volunteer Hall, Duns.

Their double-header featured ‘Dead Dad Dog’, penned by John McKay in the late 1980s and ‘Broth’ by Edinburgh-based Tim Primrose.

‘Dead Dad Dog’ took the form of a rehearsed reading following a late cast change which allowed Galashiels’ Alaistair Duncanson to make his stage debut alongside Players’ regular Peter Lerpiniere. Under the direction of Lizzie Lerpiniere they brought a zippy enthusiasm to the piece which had those lucky enough to witness it crying out for more as the tale of a day in the life of media wannabee Eck unfolded in more ways than one.

Duncanson’s obvious connection with his part belied his relative newness to the stage whilst Lerpiniere brought his customary zeal to the role of the resurrected father, Willy, returning to haunt his offspring.

‘Broth’, set in a Leith kitchen on an early Saturday night, was a true kitchen sink drama. Karen Thomas, new to the directing game, teased out some wonderful performances from her cast headed up by the magnificiently matriarchal Maureen Gillie in the role of Mary. Lizzie Lerpiniere took on the role of her troubled daughter, Sheena, with aplomb, whilst Hannah Hay assayed the role of granddaughter Ally in what this reviewer considered to be one of her most impressive performances of her already substantial career on the boards.

Dougal Affleck was an impressively oppressive Pagga, who startled not only his stage family but the entire audience with his opening lines. Ewan McIver, resplendent in sleeve tattoos, immersed himself in the role of Jimmy’s pal Patch. The audience was simply stunned by the outstanding performances.

The Players’ next foray is ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at Paxton House, for one night only, on October 7.