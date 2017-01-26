Oliver! casting complete bar one

Berwick Operatic Society are thrilled to announce the cast of their next musical production, Oliver!

Thirty-one enthusiastic children attended open auditions for workhouse orphans, Fagin’s Gang and the much coveted parts of Oliver, Dodger and Bet.

Directors Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall said: “So many talented children auditioned for the three lead children’s roles that we decided to give two children the chance to play each part, performing at three performances each.

“Levin Bell and Corey Learmonth were chosen to play Oliver. They both have fantastic singing voices and the right amount of appealing innocence to carry off the part. Morgan Flannigan and Sam Rogers were cast as Dodger due to their cheeky confidence and great cockney accents. Our two Bets, Edith Bell and Freya Simpson, have lots of stage experience, strong singing voices and are great actresses! All children who attended were excellent. Our lead adult cast also fought off lots of competition to play their roles.

“All we need now is a distinguished “older” gentleman to take on the role of Mr Brownlow, Oliver’s Grandfather. Please contact us at berwickopera@yahoo.co.uk if interested.”

Oliver! takes place at The Maltings, Berwick on May 3-7.