Musical KIYT set to fly

A youth musical theatre group based in Innerleithen has announced plans for a Musical Showcase event in May.

Formed only a year ago, Kids Innerleithen Youth Theatre, or KIYT for short, is the youth section of Innerleithen and District Amateur Operatic Society.

The group has quickly grown to become a very popular outlet for youngsters aged 8-15 years from across the district focusing on music, drama, dance and stage craft.

KIYT has been meeting on a weekly basis since April last year and all that hard work is about to be put on display as the group prepares for its first-ever Musical Showcase.

To be held on Saturday, May 6, in Innerleithen Church of Scotland the Showcase will see the young people perform a dozen numbers from well-known musicals, including Wicked, Matlida, Moana and Brave.

As well as fantastic ensemble numbers the programme will also include solos and duets.

“The kids have been doing an amazing job at the weekly workshop-rehearsals,” explained one of the leaders Douglas Russell. “They are working so hard towards their big night and we are really proud of what they have achieved in the last 12 months.

The future certainly looks bright for the Society with such a talented and dedicated bunch,” he added.

Entry will be by collection on the night and doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.