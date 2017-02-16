Meeting Ronnie - that guy fae the Corries!

Almost four decades after leaving his home in the Scottish Borders, Ronnie Browne will return to the region next month to regale audiences with stories from his life.

During a series of one off non-musical performances Ronnie, a founder member of Scottish folk duo The Corries, will take audiences on an illustrated journey from the cobbled streets of Edinburgh to the rolling, open landscapes of the Borders and beyond.

Described by organisers of the Pitlochry Winter Words Festival as ‘a wonderful joyous event,’ Meeting Ronnie demonstrates that there is much more to the man than just being a singer of songs.

Now hailed as ‘a Scottish icon’, Ronnie lived in the Ettrick Valley for 10 years in the 1970s, with his wife Pat and children Gavin and Lauren.

In 1973 the couple adopted their third child Maurice from Balcary House in Hawick and the Browne family were complete.

Both Gavin and Maurice attended Selkirk High School and developed a love of rugby during this time.

“The Borders holds many happy memories for myself, Lauren and the boys,” said Ronnie, while also admitting that there had been more than a modicum of blood sweat and tears during the time spent renovating the family home.

In 2014 Ronnie hosted a special outing for the Edinburgh Branch of the Ataxia UK charity, of which he is an ambassador, at Kelso Ice Rink during which members were invited to try out the sport of curling.

Approaching his four score years, Ronnie is best known as a folk singer and is also an accomplished portraitist.

Meeting Ronnie contains many humorous anecdotes and tells of his associations with showbiz luminaries such as Chic Murray, Ricki Fulton, Morecambe & Wise and Lonnie Donegan.

After an audience question and answer session Ronnie’s book will be on sale, followed by a signing session, giving his audience the opporchancity to chat with the man himself.

Meeting Ronnie will be at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles (01721 725777) on March 4, and Buccleuch Centre, Langholm (01387 381196) on March 10.