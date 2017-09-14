Humour from beyond the grave

Next week, Duns Players serve up a different menu to the traditional fayre – two short one-act comedies by contemporary Scottish writers under the banner ‘Dead Scottish’.

The plays are witty observations on the influence of loved ones from beyond the grave – with hilarious and often disturbing outcomes.

‘Dead Dad Dog’, written by John McKay, is set in what is perhaps the most important day in Eck’s life. Eck is an actor fed up with lengthy periods “resting” in a Scotland which neither recognises his talent nor offers a decent income. Determined to improve his lot, he prepares for an interview with the BBC and looks forward to a hot date with Roseanne. Greeted by the contrary ghost of his father demanding a cup of tea on the morning of his vital interview, Eck soon discovers that wherever he goes, Wullie comes too.

The second play, ‘Broth’, by Tim Primrose, opens with a disturbing tableau set in a contemporary Scottish kitchen. Three generations of women attempt to come to terms with the immediate and ongoing legacy of Jimmy, the dominant and domineering male of the family. Things are never quite what they seem – or are they?

Catch these hilarious and hard-hitting performances on September 20-22, 7.30pm in the Volunteer Hall, Duns.

Tickets £8 available at Nairn’s Newsagent, Duns and on the door.

Dark humour and strong language – unsuitable for children.