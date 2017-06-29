Hilarious comedy from Damp Knight

Join Damp Knight Improv in their latest comedy special, Alien Abducktion, at The Maltings, Berwick.

In a ludicrous show that will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter at their signature brand of insane improvised comedy, the talented group takes elements of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Fast and Loose and Mock the Week, to produce a performance you won’t forget in a hurry.

Howl with laughter as they invent and scramble their way through an evening of impossible scenes, ridiculous gameshows and even the odd inconceivable musical number.

Old favourites such as Forward/Reverse and New Choice will make appearances as well as Damp Knight originals, including; El Presidenté, Damp Tales and Musical Mayhem.

This riotous show will be performed on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at 8pm.

Tickets £5 available from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.