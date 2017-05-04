Help save Kelso Am-Dram Society

Kelso Amateur Dramatic Society urgently needs your help to survive for another 96 years!!

The Society has a long history of successful productions in the town.

For the first time last year they were unable to cast any of the plays they wished to put on.

A number of regular cast members have been lost in the last few years due to people retiring or moving away and this has placed the society in a perilous position.

In order to ensure the survival of the society they urgently need people to come forward to join them, both on stage and back stage. People who have trodden the boards, enthusiastic amateurs or complete novices will all be welcomed.

If you would like to have a taste of what the am-dram group is about come along to a meet-and-greet evening in the Abbey Row Centre on May 16 at 7.30pm.

The society usually produces a play in mid-November with rehearsals twice weekly from the middle of August, so if you are interested please come along and join us. If you can’t make it on the day call Chair Violet Bolton on 01573 225751.

Help keep this wonderful society not only alive but thriving.

Please come along and see what we are about. You might just discover a talent you didn’t know you had!