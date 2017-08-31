Glimpse into the fascinating world of Dan Cruickshank

Don’t miss a rare opportunity to see renowned TV historian and raconteur Dan Cruickshank.

Dan is best known for his popular BBC history series The House Detectives, One Foot in the Past, Britain’s Best Buildings, What the Industrial Revolution Did For Us, and Around the World in 80 Treasures and his books including Life in the Georgian City and The Story of Britain’s Best Buildings. He comes to The Maltings in Berwick, on Saturday, September 9.

Dan’s architectural knowledge, infectious enthusiasm and boundless curiosity have taken him to some of the planet’s most inspirational and characterful locations and buildings, from the ancient Egyptian pyramids to the soaring skyscrapers of Manhattan. For us he will be focusing on his acclaimed History of Architecture in 100 Buildings, as well as giving his take on some of Berwick’s architectural gems (the Elizabethan town walls, the Town House, the early 18th century Office of Works at the Barracks and the nearby suspension bridge to name a few).

Having also been involved in the repair and restoration of many historical buildings including Spencer House in St James’s, Heveningham Hall in Suffolk, and numerous early 18th-century houses in Spitalfields and elsewhere in London, he is a leading international expert on architecture and historic buildings.

With a particular passion for all things Georgian, what better location than Berwick?

This is an incredible opportunity for any architecture or history fan and one not to be missed.

Join Dan Cruickshank for ‘An Evening with Dan Cruickshank’ (and Q&A) on Saturday, September 9, at The Maltings, Berwick. Tickets £14 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.