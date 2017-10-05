Forgotten women in science revealed

The 2016 ThreeWeeks Editor award-winner Frances M. Lynch returns to Eyemouth Hippodrome with her new Scottish-focused music-drama ‘Scottish Superwomen of Science’.

As part of the Minerva Scientifica project, the show highlights the achievements of female scientists in order to encourage the opening of a dialogue regarding the role of women in science. Some of the scientists, like Burntisland’s Mary Somerville and Edinburgh’s Marie Stopes, are already famous. Others are less well known, like Dundee astronomer Williamina Fleming and Fife ornithologists Leonora Rintoul.

Their stories are interwoven with music by Scottish women composers, traditional and classical, whose work is rarely acknowledged, like Helen Hopekirk (styled the second Clara Schumann), Alicia Scott (composer of ‘Annie Laurie’) Marie Dare and Isabella Scott Gibson.

The drama is part of electric voice theatre’s Minerva Scientifica, a music-theatre programme and research project pairing women scientists and composers. Their first album on First Hand Records was released last year, telling the story of Rosalind Franklin and her work on DNA. Performance starts at 7pm on October 26. Tickets £6.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.