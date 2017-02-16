Cinderella moves to sunny Greek island

Tweed Theatre has a twist on the traditional story of Cinderella.

The young cast have, over recent years, put on many highly successful and well acclaimed productions, from ‘Dickens of Ebenezer’ and ‘Oliver’ to the musicals of ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Sunshine on Leith’.

Usually, Cinderella is a pantomime story set in winter. This year, however, Tweed Theatre stalward Kathleen Mathieson has adapted the traditional story and set it on the Greek Island of Erimitis.

The young cast of 30, both experienced and new, bring a fresh perspective to the story of a girl, her dreadful step-sisters and a prince. The production brings to it a number of timeless songs. Will the step-sisters end up head over heels, will the prince ever get to say I do or his mother ever get to dance?

Find out at the Eastgate Theatre between March 30–April 2. Tickets cost £10/£8 from www.eastgatearts.com.