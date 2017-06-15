Castle provides backdrop for open-air theatre event

Thirlestane Castle is delighted to be welcoming Chapterhouse Theatre Company on Sunday, June 18, for an open-air performance of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

This is the first of two theatre productions taking place this summer on the front lawn with the fairytale castle as a backdrop.

Take a step back in time to meet Elizabeth Bennet, Jane Austen’s most loveable heroine. When Elizabeth meets the rude and abrupt Mr Darcy, she loathes him at first sight. But is there more to him than meets the eye? Brought to life by award winning writer Laura Tuner, this brand-new adaptation celebrates the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death, and promises to be the most splendid evening of the summer. After all, it is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.

The gates will open at 5pm to allow the audience to find the perfect spot on the castle lawn and begin their picnics before the performance starts at 6pm.

Tickets are still available at www.borderevents.com or they can be purchased on the door priced at £14 for adults, £8 for children, or £40 for a family (two adults and two children).

Pre-prepared picnics can be purchased in advance for £15 per person by contacting the castle at enquiries@thirlestanecastle.co.uk or by ringing 01578 722430. They include mouth-watering items such as Coronation Chicken with Couscous Salad and Eton Mess among a number of other culinary delights. There will be a small bar on the night to purchase soft drinks, tea/coffee and alcoholic drinks. Guests can also bring their own refreshments.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are returning to Thirlestane Castle on July 12 for a special family-friendly production of ‘The Wind in the Willows’. Tickets for this are on sale now at www.borderevents.com. For further information email enquiries@thirlestanecastle.co.uk or call 01578 722430.