Alternative Burns Supper returns to Bowhill House

A Burns supper with a twist will take place at Bowhill Theatre on Saturday, January 28.

The Ideoms Theatre Company is bringing its own unique take on the infamous bard’s works to the Borders.

Visitors are promised an evening of unique and quirky entertainment as a fun celebration of Robert Burns, and enjoy supper and a dram to toast the haggis.

The menu includes the traditional Burns night fayre of haggis, neeps and tatties as well as a Scottish dessert, in the intimate surroundings of Bowhill’s Minstrel Tearoom.

Ideoms is renowned for presenting the work of Burns using unusual visuals and witty jokes, whilst still retaining the integrity of the famous material.

John Nichol of Ideoms said: “We’re looking forward to bringing our performance to Bowhill – it’s an annual tradition and we always receive a fabulous response.

“Our twist on the traditional Burns supper proceedings allows those well-versed in Burns to enjoy the work from another perspective, and is a great introduction for those less familiar with his works. And more importantly, it’s a very fun evening out.

“This year will see us bring the comical but poignant story of Willie Wastle to Bowhill’s audience - a performance we first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1989. We have since revived the tale which explores the remarkable relationship between Willie and his wife (who was mercilessly lampooned by Burns), whilst giving a fascinating glimpse of rural social history in southern Scotland in the late 18th century.”

Helen Currie, house and events manager at Bowhill, said: “Our annual Burns Supper is definitely less than traditional with no speeches, but promises to be entertaining from start to finish thanks to the performers from Ideoms.”

Tickets cost £28 and include entertainment, supper and a dram. The event starts at 7.30pm. To book tickets, call 01750 22204, or visit www.borderevents.com.