A winter’s saga of courage and love

Go along to Longformacus Village Hall on Friday, February 17, and enjoy a dark winter’s evening of drama and song.

‘Yørgjin Oxo’ is a tale of adventure and passion where the hero (Yørgjin) sets out on a voyage to find Turga, the girl he loves, who has been abducted by the villainous slave-trader Simeon. He’s assisted on his quest by a bloodthirsty, daredevil finger-mouse in a dress.

The script, by Thomas Crowe, fizzes with humour, larger-than-life characters and explores a place quite unlike our own.

Farnham Maltings’ director says of the play: “Yørgjin Oxo is a Marshlander who can tell a person by the sound of their squelch and is unlike any hero we might actually need.”

The play is a piece of new theatre made especially for village halls with funding from the Arts Council England and tours in the Borders with support from Borders Live Touring.

It is performed in the round so that the audience can actively engage with the action.

‘Yørgjin Oxo’ has already received rave reviews and standing ovations on its tour around the country.

Doors open at 6.50pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets £8 on the door or pre-booked by emailing wendy.dawson-young@ormail.co.uk. Suitable for ages 10+.