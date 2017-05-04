A trivial comedy for serious people

Well, here’s a surprise – Duns Players are putting on a play that people have actually heard of!

The Players will be performing The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde at The Volunteer Hall, Duns, on May 11-13.

The solid reputation for imaginative excellence which the Players have acquired over the last few years has in general derived from tight and polished productions of edgy, often contemporary, plays which most of the audience were being acquainted with for the first time.

It therefore represents something of a departure to see the posters going up for The Importance of Being Earnest. Oscar Wilde’s best-known, best-loved and extremely funny play.

A strong cast featuring familiar faces in unfamiliar roles as well as three sparkling debuts, has at its heart the domineering and darkly comic character, Lady Bracknell, brilliantly brought to life by Kate Lester.

This promises to be a production with bite. The Importance of Being Earnest is wonderfully amusing but Duns Players can be trusted to find its edge. A delightful evening – with free cucumber sandwiches! – is in prospect. Tickets are on sale at Nairn’s newsagents, The Square, Duns.