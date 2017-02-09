A Fisk out of Water

Audiences can expect a deeply poetic exploration of masculinity when the award-winning Tortoise in a Nutshell brings its latest work, Fisk, to the Eastgate Theatre later this month.

Fisk (fish) welcomes us into the world of a man in a boat (Alex Bird) who, just as he feels like he is going under, meets Fisk (Arran Howie) coming from the depths.

In what is a highly physical and visual performance, the company draws on its own experiences living with anxiety to create a portrait of how it’s possible to pull through, and how those around us become vital in balancing our brains.

Weaving together a rich tapestry of puppetry, movement and intricate design, alongside an evocative original soundtrack, the piece draws audiences into an immersive marine world. Examining themes of depression, dependence and desolation.

Fisk, is an exploration of the lengths we can go to in order to escape from ourselves, yet also finds joy in even the deepest and darkest depths.

A co-production with Denmark’s Teater Katapult and the Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, Fisk is now touring Scotland following much-heralded performances at the Manipulate Festival, and Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre.

Fisk is performed at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles at 7.30pm, Thursday, February 16. Tickets £14, available from Box Office on 01721 725777, or online at eastgatearts.com. Recommended for ages 14+.