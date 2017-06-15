Operatic story of murder and jealousy

See one of the most hotly anticipated productions of The Royal Opera’s 2017 Season at The Maltings in Berwick on Wednesday, June 28.

Internationally renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann makes his role debut in the Royal Opera’s newest production of Verdi’s final, tragic masterpiece, Otello.

The vision of Olivier Award winning director Keith Warner, the production focuses on the opposition of light and dark, good and evil.

Exploring the mental collapse of Otello - urged on by Iago, Italian baritone Marco Vratogna - we see Otello believe that Desdemona, the Italian soprano Maria Agresta, has betrayed him.

A psychological drama, the characters explore themes of trust and insecurity fuelled by Iago’s lies – enemies become allies and friends become foes is this dark drama.

Musically Verdi draws upon Shakespeare’s harrowing text to create a score that carries heart-thumping intensity and the results are thrilling: from the violent storm that opens the opera to Iago’s blood-chilling Credo and Otello’s increasingly desperate duets with Desdemona.

Sung in Italian with English subtitles. Performance starts at 7.15pm. Tickets £16.75 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.