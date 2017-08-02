Nominate your favourite Scottish door!

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the Scottish Civic Trust is inviting everyone from celebrities to members of the public to nominate their favourite Scottish door.

For 50 consecutive days this summer, the Trust will toast the doors to Scottish buildings. People are being invited to nominate their favourite and reveal why it is so special.

Celebrities, professionals, sporting stars and politicians are just some of the people being asked to nominate a door and tell us why the building is so significant to them – perhaps taking a selfie with the door or including a drawing or even a poem.

Martin Gilbert, chief executive of AAM, has kicked things off with the nomination of two doors.

He said: “The former pupils’ house at Robert Gordon’s College, which brings back great memories and where members of my family also attend, and the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse in St Andrews the home of golf, a sport I enjoy playing to unwind and relax.”

Chef Nick Nairn has nominated the archway in Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Church, which leads into a chapel and memorial for the victims of the Piper Alpha disaster in.

And singer/songwriter Fiona Kennedy OBE has nominated the front door of Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire which has the biggest key she has ever seen.

Author A.L. Kennedy has nominated the large double doors to Blackness Library in Perth while historian Tom Devine has nominated the door of Iona Abbey through which he led his daughter on her wedding day.

The Scottish Civic Trust is linking the fifty doors through its Doors Open Days Twitter feed (@DoorsOpenDays) and Facebook pages (dodscotland), as well as publishing each day’s chosen door on the home page of the Doors Open Days website and the News page.

50 Favourite Scottish Doors counts down to the launch of Doors Open Days 2017 on Friday, September 1 at The Botanic Cottage, winner of Scottish Civic Trust My Place Award 2017. Day one was Friday, July 14 and day 50 is Friday, September 1.

To submit a nomination online visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk/50-favourite-scottish-doors/