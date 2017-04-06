Yu Kosuge wins 2016 Suntory Music Award

The Suntory Foundation for Arts has announced Yu Kosuge as recipient of the 48th Suntory Music Award for 2016, Japan’s most prestigious music award.

And she is coming to Kelso on Friday, April 7.

It is a wonderful end to a magnificent season for Kelso Music Society.

This is only the third time Yu Kosuge has performed in the UK. She has just played in the Wigmore Hall and will be playing this week in Norwich before she comes to Kelso. She is virtually unknown in the UK as most of her performances take place in Europe and the Far East where she plays with some of the world’s greatest conductors including Seiji Ozawa, another famous recipient of the Suntory Music Award.

The concert starts at 7.45pm at Kelso Old Parish Church and consists of a beautiful programme of Bach, Beethoven, Takemitzu, and Liszt.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity. Tickets £12 from www.kelsomusicsociety.com.