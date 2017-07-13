Yetholm gets all romantic with wind concert

Alas, after giving over 70 exciting and varied concerts, the Yetholm Sinfonia is now more or less in abeyance.
However, on a positive note, the Wind Players under their conductor Geoffrey Emeson continue and will be giving a concert on Sunday, July 30 in Yetholm Parish Church.
The programme, entitled ‘Great Romantics and other tunesmiths’ will include a wide variety of attractive music from different centuries and cultures.
Starting with Susanna’s Secret overture by Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari, the concert includes a couple of Debussy pieces, Wedding Day at Troldhaugen by Edvard Grieg, a serenade by Richard Strauss, various tunes by George Gershwin and concludes with A Moorside Suite by Gustav Holst.
Concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of good causes.
For further information contact Geoffrey Emerson on 01573 420279.
