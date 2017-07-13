Search

Yetholm gets all romantic with wind concert

Yetholm Sinfonia Wind Players under their conductor Geoffrey Emeson.

Alas, after giving over 70 exciting and varied concerts, the Yetholm Sinfonia is now more or less in abeyance.

However, on a positive note, the Wind Players under their conductor Geoffrey Emeson continue and will be giving a concert on Sunday, July 30 in Yetholm Parish Church.

The programme, entitled ‘Great Romantics and other tunesmiths’ will include a wide variety of attractive music from different centuries and cultures.

Starting with Susanna’s Secret overture by Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari, the concert includes a couple of Debussy pieces, Wedding Day at Troldhaugen by Edvard Grieg, a serenade by Richard Strauss, various tunes by George Gershwin and concludes with A Moorside Suite by Gustav Holst.

Concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of good causes.

For further information contact Geoffrey Emerson on 01573 420279.