X Factor’s Lucy hits the road again

Following the success of her latest album ‘I Hope You Don’t Mind Me Writing’, Lucy Spraggan hits the road with her Acoustic Tour.

Catch her show at the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, on October 29 where she will be performing songs from the album which reached number 12 in the official charts in January.

After the ‘Dear You Tour’ in March saw more than 12,000 fans across the UK and Europe attend shows, Lucy this time takes to the road with just herself and a keyboard player for the Acoustic Tour.

The tour takes in some towns and cities not visited in a long time for Lucy. She said: “We haven’t been to some of these places for a long time and in some cases ever. I really wanted to get to as many of these places as possible which is why we’ve ended up with a 30 date tour!”

She released her first record ‘Top Room At The Zoo’ in 2011, before appearing on the X Factor in 2012 with her track ‘Last Night’. The song reached number 11 in the UK singles chart and the album entered the UK albums chart at number 22.

Lucy returned the following year with her debut studio album ‘Join The Club’, which reached number 7 in the UK albums chart. In 2015 she released her third album ‘We Are’, which charted in the UK Top 20 and reached number 1 on the iTunes Singer Songwriter chart.

Performance starts at 7pm. Tickets £14.50 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.