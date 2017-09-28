World-famous quartet to give a concert in Melrose

The Doric String Quartet, one of Britain’s best chamber groups, will give a concert in Melrose Parish Church Hall on Sunday, October 8.

Having won international prizes in Japan, Germany and Italy, and receiving wide acclaim for performances across Europe, New Zealand and North America, and with a number of CD recordings available, the Doric was appointed Teaching Quartet in Association the Royal Academy of Music in London in 2015. They were described by The Washington Post as keeping the genre ‘…young and vital.’

The quartet consists of Alex Redington (violin), Jonathan Stone (violin), Hélène Clément (viola) and John Myerscough (cello).

The programme starts with Haydn’s String Quartet in A Op 20, No 6.

Considered to be the ‘father’ of the string quartet, Haydn, aged 40, composed this when political turmoil was sweeping through Europe, and some analysts see the impact of emotions this caused in the quartets of this opus.

The A major quartet consists of four movements, Allegro di Molto e Scherzando, Adagio Cantabile, Minuetto and Allegretto Fuga a tre soggetti, Allegro.

This will be followed by the String Quartet No 1 in D Major by the British composer, Benjamin Britten. Also consisting of four movements, it was composed in another turbulent time, the summer of 1941, when Britten was staying in America with friends, and it has elements of nostalgia for Britain plus the vigour of California.

The Doric Quartet will finish the concert with a romantic piece, Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in D Minor, Opus 80, No 6. Written in 1847, two months before the composer died, it was his last major work and a homage to his beloved sister, Fanny, who had died earlier that year. Full of tragedy and foreboding, it was entitled, ‘Requiem for Fanny’.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 at the door. Free for accompanied children.