Winner of The Voice is live at the Hemelvaart

Don’t miss Stevie McCrorie, winner of The Voice 2015, at Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, on October 7.

Stevie became The Voice’s biggest success story when his debut single – a cover of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s Oscar-nominated track ‘Lost Stars’ – hit No 6 in the official UK charts and No 1 in Scotland.

Now on an official career break from his day job to pursue his music, Stevie is reviving his musical career after parting company with Decca Records when his album, ‘Big World, failed to make the Top 30.

Stevie had a traditional working class childhood in Denny, Falkirk, but none of his family was musical and he never studied music at school. After teaching himself guitar he started his singing and recording career with the band Scruffy Kid and was in various other bands for 15 years before his fellow firemen entered him into auditions for The Voice.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £10 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.