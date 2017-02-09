Week-end of opera

Ednam House Hotel, Kelso hosts two opera productions as part of Northumbrian Music Festival: On Tour.

A ‘Feast of Gilbert and Sullivan’ on Friday, February 24 in which former members of the D’oyly Carte Opera will perform some highlights from Gilbert and Sullivan’s five operas. Followed by the Grand Opera Gala concert on Saturday, February 25 - a perfect introduction for opera novices, as well as being a varied programme for established fans.

Ticket prices for both performances include welcome drink and 3-course dinner. More information from www.nmfestival.co.uk.