Vikings and punks set for a coastal invasion

Organisers of Northumberland’s Lindisfarne Festival are delighted to unveil details about an exciting range of new festival features.

To help set the event apart this year, the festival will include a ‘Throwback Thursday’ themed evening of entertainment, a UV-fuelled Full Moon Party, an immersive audio/visual installation complete with smoke billowing wooden chainsaw carvings, topped off with a Vikings and Punks fancy dress theme.

In addition, another wave of music and comedy acts have been announced including Thursday headliner Holy Moly and The Crackers, BBC Young Comic of the Year finalist Lauren Pattison, and former Scottish Comic of the Year, Mark Nelson.

2017 also sees the addition of ‘Pilgrim’s Utopia’, a luxurious 100 capacity tipi complete with a private bar and posh toilet facilities, as well as the new ‘Inspiredome’ marquee and expanded ‘Healing Sanctuary’ with a full holistic and wellness activity schedule.

Taking place from August 31-September 3, the over 18s event will be held once again on Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island. Showcasing its strongest line up to date, the festival will play host to over 100 acts across its seven stages, with two heavyweight Scottish headliners topping the bill. The View will be closing the mainstage on Friday night followed by fellow Scottish chart-toppers The Fratellis on the Saturday night.

More than just a music festival, an army of top class comedy talent will be taking over the new ‘Funky Monk’ stage on Saturday afternoon.

With music on both Friday and Saturday night going on until 4am, Saturday night will see the dance tent transformed into a Thai-inspired Full Moon Party featuring UV lights, glowing neon body paint and drinks by the bucket, whilst the ‘Saltgrass Stage’ sets up for the late night (L)indie disco for those who prefer their music with lyrics they can sing along to.

And of course, no festival is complete without fancy dress. Following on from last year’s Vikings and Monks dress code, this year will see a Vikings and Punks theme arrive onto our North-East shores!

Tickets and full details from www.lindisfarnefestival.com.