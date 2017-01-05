Versatile and talented duo Summerland

Live at Oblo’s, Eyemouth, on Friday, January 6, is the fabulously talented Summerland.

Consisting of vocalist, Sophie Armstrong and Gary Shearer on guitar, this talented pair perform a magical set of their own thought-provoking songs about finding and losing love that thrill audiences far and wide.

But it isn’t all about melodies, they can shake it up with their version of classic rock tunes performed with passion and panache and their own material has been described as country rock with a nod to their lives in the wilds of Northumberland.

Sophie honed her singing skills on the London club and pub scene while Gary, a ‘Berwicker’, was inspired as a 12-year-old to first pick up a guitar after watching Queen’s Brian May on television. Since then he has developed into a guitarist of breath-taking ability.

Performance starts at 9pm. For more information visit www.oblobar.com.