Unthanks sing Molly Drake

For one night only, on April 23, The Unthanks will perform at The Maltings, Berwick.

The Mercury-nominated mavericks of British folk music will be performing the songs and poems of Molly Drake.

A wistful mother in the 1950s makes some simple home recordings in her family sitting room. Little could she have known that decades later, her son (Nick Drake) would become one of the most poetic and influential songwriters ever, or that more than 60 years later, the dust would be blown off her own songs.

On the surface, the release of Molly Drake’s work could easily have been perceived as just a curious footnote in explaining the enormous talent of her son. In the eyes of The Unthanks however, and increasingly amongst others, Molly’s work is extraordinary enough to stand on its own merits.

The Unthanks are relishing this opportunity and will treat the challenge with the same love and diligence for their subject as they did when reinterpreting the work of Robert Wyatt and Antony and The Johnson’s on Diversions Vol 1.

This tour of her reimagined work will be accompanied by an album release of Molly Drake’s work, Diversions Vol 4 - How Wild The Wind Blows. If ever a body of work actually merited reappraisal and fresh presentation, surely the work of Molly Drake is it.

Show starts at 7pm. Tickets £20 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or call 01289 330999.