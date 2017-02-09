United by a love of traditional music

Eyemouth Hippodrome hosts the award-winning Pan Celtic group, The Outside Track.

Hailing from Scotland, Ireland, Cape Breton and Vancouver, its members are united by a passion for traditional music and a commitment to creating new music on its foundation.

With a stunning synthesis of virtuosity and energy, they perform a mixture of songs music and stepdance.

Each player within The Outside Track is a master of their chosen instrument with the band stacking up an impressive amount of international awards.

Mairi Rankin (part of the renowned Rankin family - legends on the Canadian music scene), sets the fiddle on fire and step dances up a storm.

From County Cork, Teresa Horgan uses her emotive singing style to make the songs her own. She has toured extensively with The Chieftains, Declan O’Rourke, Andy Irvine and more.

Two of Scotland’s leading young traditional musicians, Ailie Robertson, a virtuoso on the harp and Fiona Black on the accordion, accompanied by Michael Bryan on guitar, complete the boundless energy of this dynamic group.

The show is on Saturday, February 18, at 8pm. Tickets are £13.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org or call 01890 750099.