Trio of musical treats at Melrose

Three wonderfully talented and generous musical groups are coming together for charity on Saturday, October 7, at Melrose Parish Church Hall.

Abbey Consort, Earl Grey Saxophones and Nenthorn String Quintet will play a wonderful mix of music to raise funds for Zaagi, a Borders-based charity which transforms treasured wedding gowns and special occasion attire into nesting wraps and blessing gowns for bereaved families facing the heart breaking loss of a baby.

The three groups will play a range of music from classical to jazz, Scottish, film favourites and much, much more.

Abbey Consort is a small choir of around 24 Borderers, performing under the musical direction of Jim Letham.

The Earl Grey Saxes are made up of four/five of the Borders Big Band Sax Section: Paul Cormie, Sam Lord, Ewan Mitchell and Camille Castledine and percussionist Pam Toward.

Five talented and experienced Borders musicians, Cath Cormie and Tony Kime (violins), James Young (viola), Sam Coe (cello) and Viv Young (double bass), make up the Nenthorn String Quintet.

Join them for what promises to be a wonderful autumn evening of music at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 on the door.