Trailblazers for Scottish music

The Tannahill Weavers, one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands, play at Eyemouth Hippodrome on September 1.

Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies. Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people. These versatile musicians have received worldwide accolades consistently over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recording efforts that seemingly can’t get better... yet continue to do just that.

Their tight harmonies, with powerful, inventive arrangements, have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes. The variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits. They can summon rock ‘n’ roll intensity or haunting introspection.

Born of a session in Paisley and named after the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the group has made an international name for its special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £13.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.