Thousands flock to Floors for massed bands day

More than 3,000 visitors enjoyed a day of entertainment in Kelso on Sunday as the skirl of the pipes once again filled the grounds of Floors Castle.

The annual massed bands event this year boasted a new programme which added performances from Selkirk folk group Riddell Fiddles and dancing by 130 youngsters from Kelso’s M-Pulsive Dance School.

Army reservists give first aid demonstrations to youngsters.

A military aspect was also added to the day for the first time with Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Army Cadet Force also giving demonstrations throughout the day.

Pipers and drummers from Hawick Scouts, Edinburgh Postal, Melrose, Glencorse, the Army Cadets and Jedburgh pipe bands combined to form a massed band of over 200 members which proved a spectacle for crowds as they paraded and performed during the afternoon.

The Duke of Roxburghe Guy Innes-Ker took the salute from senior drum major Mike Lindsay and thanked him and all the members of the bands for putting on a spectacular show.

The Duke said “I am delighted that Sunday was such a success and enjoyed by so many people.

Drummers bring up the rear of the massed bands procession.

“The massed pipe band event has been a long-standing highlight in the Floors Castle calendar but the additional activities and demonstrations have clearly been a great draw.

“I hope we can build on this successful format in 2018”.

Dance school principal Michelle Douglas said that the boys and girls put on a great show, adding: “It was an honour to be asked to take part in such a huge local event and the dancers had an absolute ball performing on mass as one huge M-Pulsive team for the first time ever.”

Sgt Scott Borthwick from the Lothain and Borders Army Cadet Force added: “We were very grateful to be asked to showcase what we can offer 12–18-year olds in the Army Cadet Force.”

Members of M-Pulsive Dance perform in the castle grounds.