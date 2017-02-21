The wee band with the big, big sound

Hawick is set to enjoy a wonderful mix of hot rags and blues on March 10.

A brand new band, Ugly Bug Ragtime Three, brings together three of Scotland’s finest jazzers to play a wonderful selection of hot rags, blues and stomps from the golden age of jazz, all delivered with real drive, swing and verve.

The UBR3 have played at jazz festivals all over their native land often playing with some very special guests including Enrico Tomasso, Leroy Jones, Brian Kellock and Roy Williams.

Comprising of John Burgess on clarinet and saxophones, Ross Milligan on guitar and banjo and the ever-swing bass of Andy Sharkey, the band blast out the jazz sounds of the twenties and thirties with panache and affection.

The band have released two albums, ‘C’Mon Meet The Ugly Bug Ragtime Three’, and, ‘Meet Me Tonight In Dream Land’, as well as an EP with the wonderful piano player Brian Kellock.

This is vintage jazz at its very best played with panache and vigour and guaranteed to get your toes tapping.

The UBR3, with support from Al James and Sue Bremner, will be at the Heart of Hawick at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 (£10) from 01450 360688 or www.heartofhawick.co.uk.