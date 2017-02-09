The Killerz nail it

Watching The Killerz you might be forgiven for thinking that you were watching the real thing.

As the world’s leading tribute band to The Killers, they recreate the look, music and energy of the real band.

Performing across the world, gathering support from their audiences and more impressively The Killers supporters’ group ‘The Victims’, the band are receiving rave reviews.

With passion and love of what they play, The Killerz will bring the Las Vegas Superstars to the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm on February 10 at 7.30pm, tickets from www.buccleuchcentre.com.