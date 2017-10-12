Search

The Fugitives on the run and coming your way

Vancouver music collective The Fugitives.
Vancouver music collective The Fugitives.

Vancouver music collective The Fugitives are heading to Spittal, Berwick, with their brand of indie/folk music, stories and banter.

They are a funny and uplifting group with brilliant musicianship, top-notch songwriting and complex vocal harmonies. Difficult to categorise, they have been described as “the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues”, and their folk-based music encompasses an eclectic mix of styles from bluegrass to jazz, folk hop with harmonies and storytelling.

Their current line-up includes Adrian Glynn, balalaika; Brendan McLeod, guitar; Carly Frey, violin; and Chris Suen, banjo.

The band has been nominated for Best Vocal Group at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Best Roots Album at the Western Canadian Music Awards and played a slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Back by popular demand, The Fugitives will be at BURC (formerly St Paul’s Church) on October 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from www.beboxoffice.com.