The Fugitives on the run and coming your way

Vancouver music collective The Fugitives are heading to Spittal, Berwick, with their brand of indie/folk music, stories and banter.

They are a funny and uplifting group with brilliant musicianship, top-notch songwriting and complex vocal harmonies. Difficult to categorise, they have been described as “the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues”, and their folk-based music encompasses an eclectic mix of styles from bluegrass to jazz, folk hop with harmonies and storytelling.

Their current line-up includes Adrian Glynn, balalaika; Brendan McLeod, guitar; Carly Frey, violin; and Chris Suen, banjo.

The band has been nominated for Best Vocal Group at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Best Roots Album at the Western Canadian Music Awards and played a slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Back by popular demand, The Fugitives will be at BURC (formerly St Paul’s Church) on October 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from www.beboxoffice.com.