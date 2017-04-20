Superb acoustic guitar and sublime singing

Doghouse Roses present their unique take on contemporary folk music at The County Hotel, Selkirk.

The Glasgow duo Iona Macdonald and Paul Tasker, aka Doghouse Roses, reaffirm that they are ‘Something a little bit special’ (The List) with the release of their long-awaited third studio album ‘Lost is Not Losing’.

Touring with Doghouse Roses is the Joseph Parsons Duo. Paul met Joseph in Germany, where they had the same booking agent, and they toured together.

Joseph always created his own unique vibe. He brings a heart and soul to his songs through energy and emotional honesty. A deep romantic and a student of the human condition, and being an experienced producer, enables Joseph to express with pin-point accuracy.

A recent quote “an experienced dealer of emotions” says it all.

In 2014, an invitation to open for cult alt rock band Television brought Doghouse Roses back to the stage for the first time in almost two years. Inevitably, this led to the realisation that both had been unintentionally writing songs destined for the duo.

Once seasoned with the progressive fingerpicking of Tasker’s guitar and the impelling vocal delivery of Macdonald, recording became the inevitable next step.

After a decade of working together, Tasker and Macdonald decided to take a break, in order to explore other creative paths.

Sometimes life leads you off the beaten track: into the realms of despair and redemption. In the hinterlands is often where we find the answers and questions that allow us to forge our way back through the undergrowth, toward new paths. The music of the new album ‘Lost is not losing’ from alt-folk band Doghouse Roses is borne from these moments.

In this, the third studio album from Glasgow’s Doghouse Roses, these themes not only permeate the songs themselves, but also reflect on the five year period since the last release by the duo. Time has been generous; the transformative nature of the band’s fingerpicked guitars and impelling vocals are stronger than ever before.

Performance starts at 3.30pm. Tickets £8 from www.musicglue.com.