Summer festival of superb chamber music

Paxton House hosts a stunning series of concerts this summer.

Music at Paxton will take place from July 14-23 and key highlights this year include Esfahani playing Goldberg Variations, Carducci Quartet playing Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro with young Scottish musicians, a Cello Masterclass with Pieter Wispelwey.

There will also be a new promenade concert and a tour through the house’s main reception rooms (usually closed to the public) with some musical entertainment from Emma Wilkins (flute), Esther Swift (harp) and Calum Robertson (clarinet) along the way!

The daily concerts offer an intimate, friendly and relaxed experience in Paxton House’s splendid Picture Gallery. With its large, domed roof-light that lets in the summer sun, and walls hung high with paintings from the National Galleries of Scotland’s collection, it is an idyllic setting for chamber music.

Opening this year’s event is Steven Osborne, widely considered to be one of the greatest pianists of his generation. He returns with his critically acclaimed interpretations of Rachmaninov’s virtuosic tonal studies.

The line-up throughout the week includes Aonach Mòr - comprising of Claire Hastings, Grant McFarlane and Ron Jappy who create an exciting blend of songs and tunes. With accordion, fiddle, guitar and song, they draw on a wealth of traditional material whilst adding contemporary melodies and new works. Returning to Music at Paxton this year is harpsichord virtuoso Mahan Esfahani, with two recitals on July 16.

The event concludes on Sunday, July 23, with internationally renowned cellist Pieter Wispelwey’s recital of Three Suites for solo cello by J.S. Bach.

In addition, the extremely successful free one-hour taster concerts ‘Music at Paxton…Plus’ returns to the festival. On May 14, guitarist Marco Ramelli performs works by Tarrega, Albéniz and Paganin and on June 4, Calum Robertson (clarinet) and Juliette Philogene (piano) join forces for a programme of Jean Françaix, George Gershwin and Edward Gregson.

For full details of concerts, times and prices visit www.musicatpaxton.co.uk.