Spatz & Co’s special red carpet Gala Night for Duns

The Rotary Club of Duns is delighted to have secured the opening night of top showband Spatz & Co’s 2017 concert tour ‘Midnight at The Oasis’.

Escape to the fictional tropical nightclub ‘The Oasis’ for a show of music and song from Scotland’s premier showband.

From Glenn Miller to Acker Bilk; from Sinatra to Paul Simon; from Ray Charles to Billy Joel; from Bacharach to Lennon and McCartney; from Chuck Berry to Stevie Wonder, and more!

Uniquely, every band member is a bandleader and an accomplished soloist in their own right, with special expertise that spans big band, swing, rhythm and blues, jazz, funk, rock and roll, and Latin-American. Gus Andrews (trumpet) toured with The Drifters, Malcolm MacFarlane (guitar) toured with Shakatak and Jamie Cullum.

Dick Lee (alto sax and clarinet) is an award-winning composer, having written the Suite for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Tom Gordon (drums) has recorded with Elton John, gigged with Rod Stewart and holds the much coveted BBC BigBand drum chair.

Erik Lars Hansen (bass) is an American who has played the Los Angeles jazz scene for a number of years; Gordon McNeil (tenor sax) has toured the world, held top residencies, and appeared in Las Vegas.

Ray Elrick (keys) has an established pedigree spanning clubs and theatre; and Spatz & Co bandleader Roy Mac (vocals, guitar and piano) has a theatre background with radio and TV appearances to his name.

This one-off special Gala Night will be held at the Volunteer Hall, Duns on February 11 at 7pm. All profits will go to the Rotary Club’s charities.

Tickets are priced at £25, including a one course buffet suppe, from Nairns Newsagents in Duns and online at beboxoffice.com.

A show designed to raise the spirits!

For more details on Spatz & Co, visit www.spatzandco.com