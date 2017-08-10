Songs of Russia are set to stir folk’s emotions

Come and sing with the hugely-talented Russian singer and teacher, Polina Scovoroda-Shepherd.

The inspiring, charismatic songstress will be leading a two-day workshop teaching stirring Russian folk songs – with some rhythmic Yiddish ones thrown in for good measure – at Marshall Meadows Hotel, Berwick.

Polina grew up in Siberia in a home where songs were frequently sung at table after eating borsht and drinking home-made wine.

Her grandfather played bayan (button accordion) and her mother, a professional singer, would often sing for hours while Polina listened, utterly enthralled, learning the deeply-rooted traditions that would become so much part and parcel of her life.

Now she is a highly-experienced workshop leader and performer. Since moving to the UK, Polina has toured and taught internationally. Here in the UK, Polina has taught for Glyndebourne Education and the Natural Voice Practitioners’ Network. She currently leads the Brighton & Hove Russian Choir, London Yiddish Choir, Brighton & Hove Chutzpah and London Russian Choir.

Polina’s Berwick Russian Folk Singing Weekend Workshop is open to everyone. Whether you normally sing in a choir or other group, or not; whether you read music or simply enjoy singing by ear; if you fancy something different that’s fun and fulfilling, you are invited to book and to “come and sing”.

Polina is a lively, fun and charismatic teacher renowned for her spirited, engaging and playful personality. Her inspiring teaching style brings everyone together of whatever background and ability, to create the most incredible harmonies.

Russian folk songs embrace the spirit of the landscape and Mother Earth as much as the deep expression and rich range of inner human emotions.

This is a great opportunity to delight in singing, moving, rhythmical and dynamic music from emotional folk songs of the Russian Steppes to songs of pure fun and reverie.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1. For more information and to book your place, email jeffersondavies@gmail.com.